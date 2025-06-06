Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Will Donald Trump, Elon Musk Reconcile? Tesla Chief Signals Possible Truce After Multiple Attacks

2025-06-06 01:08:38
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former DOGE head Elon Musk has responded to American fund manager Bill Ackman's request to reconcile with US President Donald Trump following their public spat.

“I support @realDonaldTrump and @elonmusk and they should make peace for the benefit of our great country. We are much stronger together than apart,” Ackman wrote.

Replying to Ackman, Musk wrote,“You're not wrong.”

