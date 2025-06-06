'Godfather Of AI' Now Fears It's Unsafe And Has A Plan To Fix It

MENAFN - Asia Times) This week, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed two men suspected of bombing a fertility clinic in California last month allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) to obtain bomb-making instructions. The FBI did not disclose the name of the AI program in question.

This brings into sharp focus the urgent need to make AI safer. Currently we are living in the“wild west” era of AI, where companies are fiercely competing to develop the fastest and most entertaining AI systems.

Each company wants to outdo competitors and claim the top spot. This intense competition often leads to intentional or unintentional shortcuts – especially when it comes to safety.

Coincidentally, at around the same time of the FBI's revelation, one of the godfathers of modern AI, Canadian computer science professor Yoshua Bengio, launched a new nonprofit organization dedicated to developing a new AI model specifically designed to be safer than other AI models – and target those that cause social harm.

So what is Bengio's new AI model? And will it actually protect the world from AI-faciliated harm?

An 'honest' AI

In 2018, Bengio, alongside his colleagues Yann LeCun and Geoffrey Hinton, won the Turing Award for the groundbreaking research they had published three years earlier on deep learning .

A branch of machine learning, deep learning attempts to mimic the processes of the human brain by using artificial neural networks to learn from computational data and make predictions.

Bengio's new nonprofit organisation, LawZero , is developing“Scientist AI.” Bengio has said this model will be“honest and not deceptive”, and incorporate safety-by-design principles.