Trump Closed Harvard To Foreigners

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced new restrictions on foreign nationals seeking to enroll at Harvard University or participate in its academic exchange programs for six months or longer, Azernews reports.

“I have determined that it is necessary to restrict the entry of foreign nationals seeking to enter the United States solely or primarily to attend a course of study at Harvard University,” Trump said in an official statement, citing national security concerns.

The decision has sparked immediate controversy in both political and academic circles, marking an unprecedented move against one of the world's most prestigious educational institutions.

The announcement follows a separate action at the end of May, when the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) revoked multi-year federal grants totaling approximately $60 million from Harvard. The department cited the university's ongoing failure to address concerns related to anti-Semitism and racial discrimination on campus. Despite previous warnings, officials said Harvard had not implemented sufficient reforms.

These measures are part of a wider campaign by the Trump administration to challenge elite academic institutions, which it accuses of fostering ideological bias, suppressing free speech, and allowing extremist views to flourish under the guise of academic freedom. Harvard, in particular, has been at the center of national debate over its handling of recent pro-Palestinian protests, internal investigations into discrimination complaints, and its controversial DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) policies.

While the new immigration restriction applies specifically to Harvard, some observers warn it could set a dangerous precedent - allowing the federal government to selectively target universities based on political disagreements or cultural flashpoints.

Critics of the move argue that restricting foreign students not only undermines academic freedom but also threatens America's global leadership in education and innovation. Harvard currently enrolls thousands of international students from more than 150 countries and has long been considered a hub for global diplomacy, scientific collaboration, and leadership development.

More than 60 Nobel laureates, numerous world leaders, and tech industry pioneers - including CEOs of Google, Facebook, and Microsoft - have studied or taught at Harvard. A restriction on its international academic engagement could ripple far beyond U.S. borders.

Whether this policy will face legal challenges remains to be seen, but the political message is clear: The White House is no longer hesitant to confront the cultural powerhouses of higher education.