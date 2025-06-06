Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Keeping One Kalibr Carrier In Black Sea, Total Salvo Up To Six Missiles


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the operational update from the Ukrainian Navy as of 06:00 on June 6, 2025, published on Facebook .

"There is one enemy ship in the Black Sea which is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total salvo of up to six missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov," the post reads.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are also three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a Kalibr missile carrier with a total salvo capacity of up to eight missiles.

It is reported that over the past day, the following ship movements occurred through the Kerch Strait in Russia's interest: to the Black Sea – 10 vessels, six of which continued toward the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov – nine vessels, one of which came from the Bosporus.

Read also: Currently no signs of Russia preparing large-scale attacks from sea – Ukraine Navy

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russians in Crimea continue dismantling old ships and corvettes for scrap metal to sell.

