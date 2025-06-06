Russia Keeping One Kalibr Carrier In Black Sea, Total Salvo Up To Six Missiles
"There is one enemy ship in the Black Sea which is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total salvo of up to six missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov," the post reads.
According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are also three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a Kalibr missile carrier with a total salvo capacity of up to eight missiles.
It is reported that over the past day, the following ship movements occurred through the Kerch Strait in Russia's interest: to the Black Sea – 10 vessels, six of which continued toward the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov – nine vessels, one of which came from the Bosporus.Read also: Currently no signs of Russia preparing large-scale attacks from sea – Ukraine Navy
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russians in Crimea continue dismantling old ships and corvettes for scrap metal to sell.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment