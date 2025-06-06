Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AAFT Leo Club And AAFT School Of Health & Wellness Organize Blood Donation Camp On World Red Cross Day

2025-06-06 01:02:39
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 8th May 2025: In observance of World Red Cross Day, AAFT Leo Club in collaboration with AAFT School of Health & Wellness organized a significant blood donation camp at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of over 100 students and team members of Marwah Studios, who generously donated blood to the Lions Blood Bank.

The newly formed AAFT Leo Club- the youth wing of the Lions Club International-was officially activated through this noble initiative, marking its commitment to humanitarian service from the very beginning.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Patron of the Red Cross Organization, expressed his sentiments on the occasion, stating,“We have been associated with the Red Cross for a long time, even producing 17 short films for the organization in the past. I am honored to be nominated as a Patron. Blood donation is not just a regular exercise at Marwah Studios; it is a deeply spiritual act of service-especially vital in challenging times like those we are facing in the region today.”

The event was graced by Ms. Sweety Upadhayaya, Assistant Commissioner, Industries Noida & Greater Noida, Government of Uttar Pradesh, who unveiled a special poster to commemorate the occasion. She appreciated the dedication of the organizers and the presence of medical professionals who ensured the smooth and safe execution of the camp.

This initiative reinforced AAFT's ongoing commitment to community welfare, health awareness, and global humanitarian values.

