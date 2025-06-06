Govt Service Centers Provide Over 47,500 Services In May

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: The Government Service Centers provided more than 47,517 services to citizens and residents of Qatar during May this year, according to the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB).

In alignment with the goals of the Third National Development Strategy, CGB continues to monitor all services provided in government service centers. There are seven Government Service Centers spread across Qatar, providing a number of government-related services to the public under one roof.

In a post on its X platform, CGB noted, in line with the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau continues to work on following up on all services provided in government service centers. During the month of May 2025, government centers completed 47,517 services.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs topped the list with 17,829 services, followed by the Ministry of Justice with 10,757 services, and the Ministry of Labor with 8,614 services, CGB said.

This reflects the commitment of government agencies in providing effective services that contribute to enhancing performance efficiency and achieving the goals of the Third National Development Strategy, it added.

Among other ministries and agencies, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry provided 4,843 services at the seven centers during the month; Civil Service and Government Development Bureau provided 1,838 services, Kahramaa 1,370, Ministry of Social Development and Family 1,027, Ministry of Municipality 542, Supreme Judicial Council 582 services, and General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority offered 115, during the month.

The service centers cater to all people, including citizens, expatriates, individuals with special needs and companies. They play a crucial role in meeting the standards of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The post further noted that Al Hilal service complex topped the chart with 21,242 services provided during the period in review. This was followed by Al Rayyan center with 15,579, The Pearl center with 4,654, Al Wakrah 3,924, Al Khor 1,230, Al Daayen 795, and Al Shamal 93 services.

In recognition of the efforts made, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau congratulated the employees who demonstrated exceptional performance at government service centers during May 2025.

This performance reflects the provision of services according to the highest quality standards and confirms the efforts made to enhance efficiency in government work.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter of this year, the Government Service Centers across Qatar registered a strong performance by delivering 130,297 services to citizens and residents.

January marked the highest monthly output of the quarter, with 51,006 services completed; February saw the successful delivery of 45,851 services; and March recorded 33,440 services.

The CGB has worked to enhance the quality-of-service delivery and improve user satisfaction by collecting visitor feedback. Visitors can evaluate their experiences through screens at the centers or via text messages received after completing a service.

The bureau is committed to achieving the highest levels of organisational and administrative development and modernising operations to enhance civil human resources in government bodies.

It aims to coordinate services between government entities, provide administrative and technical support to service centers, and supervise workflow to ensure efficiency.