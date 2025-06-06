Amir Performs Eid Al-Adha Prayer

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani performed the Eid Al-Adha prayer this morning alongside his loyal people at Lusail Prayer Ground.

Joining HH the Amir in the prayer were the Personal Representative of HH the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani; HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Thani; HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani; Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani; Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim; along with a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs, Ministers, and members of the Shura Council. Also in attendance were several Their Excellencies ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the State of Qatar.

The Eid sermon was delivered by Dr. Yahya Butti Al Nuaimi, who highlighted that Eid is a day of remembrance, joy, and gratitude. He noted that it coincides with the sacred rites of Hajj, the blessed ten days of Dhul-Hijjah, and the virtuous fast of the Day of Arafah.

Dr. Al Nuaimi stressed that gratitude is among the noblest acts of worship, one that God has enjoined upon His prophets, and that true gratitude involves expressing God's blessings through one's words, heart, and actions in full acknowledgment, submission, and obedience to the Almighty. He further explained that offering the Eid sacrifice is a manifestation of this gratitude and a deed that yields immense reward and virtue.

In conclusion, Dr. Al Nuaimi emphasized that Eid is a time when souls are purified from base desires and hearts are cleansed of falsehood, hypocrisy, and resentment. He affirmed that the greatest form of Eid is the liberation of the besieged in Gaza from oppression, blockade, and longstanding hostility, as well as the emancipation of the courtyards and surroundings of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.