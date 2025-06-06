Hollywood Hit Maker Fawn Drops New Dance Tracks In Time For Summer

@FFD Images

- FawnHOLLYWOOD HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stonedef Records proudly announces the release of“Higher”, a brand-new dance single from top ten Billboard-charting recording artist, composer, and singer-songwriter Fawn . Due out June 13, 2025, this high-energy track is part of Fawn's "The Archive Collection"- a special series featuring previously unreleased songs, mixes, and remixes pulled from her personal vault. With its infectious beat and summer-ready vibe,“Higher” is poised to heat up playlists and dance floors alike.Co-written by Fawn and singer-songwriter Vincent Covello , this track delivers an uplifting message created to motivate and inspire. In addition to writing the song, the singer-songwriters recorded and produced the vocals at Terrace Studios in Hollywood Hills, CA, while the high-energy mix came to life thanks to the talents of renowned producer and remixer Chad Jack.“Originally written for film and TV projects, the song's message felt too empowering to keep under wraps,” says Fawn.“I hope it inspires people, lifts their spirits and gets them movin' and groovin' with a positive vibe.”“Higher” is the beginning of a series of Archive Collection Electronic Dance songs Fawn will be releasing all summer long and will be available on all major platforms, including Beatport.

