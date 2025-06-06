403
Jal Shakti Minister Shri C.R. Patil Leads Major Environmental Initiatives At Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 05 June 2025, Delhi: A special event was organised in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of World Environment Day 2025, under the aegis of the 'Namami Gange Mission'. Presided over by Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri C.R. Patil, the event reflected India's strengthened resolve towards holistic river rejuvenation and sustainable environmental practices. The event centred around three key themes: Ecological restoration, Promotion of sustainable practices, and Integration of modern technology for river conservation.
In his address, Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri C.R. Patil emphasized that rivers like the Ganga are revered as 'Maa' in our culture, making their protection an act of devotion and responsibility. He highlighted plastic pollution as one of the greatest challenges and stressed the urgent need to curb pollution at its source, eliminate plastic use, and raise public awareness. Shri Paatil praised the Namami Gange Mission for installing Sewage Treatment Plants across the Ganga basin to prevent untreated water from entering the river. He underscored the vital role of Ganga Praharis in cleaning and protecting the river and insisted on strict action against polluters. Pointing to the presence of aquatic life as evidence of the river's improving health, he advocated for natural farming practices that reduce chemical fertilizer use, thereby protecting both soil and water quality. He also affirmed the government's commitment to conserving the Ganga's tributaries, emphasizing that these efforts are crucial for securing a sustainable future for coming generations.
The event was graced by Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga, Shri Rajeev Kumar Mital, Shri Chandrpal Singh, MLA, Shri Davendra Singh Lodhi, Shri Sanjay Sharma, MLA, Ms. Shruti, District Magistrate, Bulandshahr, Dr. Ruchi Badola from the Wildlife Institute of India among other eminent guests. It also saw enthusiastic participation from Ganga Praharis, volunteers from the Namami Gange project, experts from CIFRI, representatives from TSA, members of the NAPS, and the dedicated team of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG)-all highlighting the strong collective commitment to river conservation and environmental awareness.
Addressing the gathering, Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, Shri Rajeev Kumar Mital, emphasized that conserving the Ganga and its tributaries is a shared responsibility that safeguards our cultural heritage and secures clean water for future generations. He highlighted that the Namami Gange programme has sparked a historic transformation in river conservation, with over ₹40,000 crore invested in nearly 500 projects nationwide to revive water resources and ecosystems. He noted the crucial role of modern technologies such as drone surveys to detect pollution hotspots and e-flow notifications to maintain natural river flows in protecting aquatic biodiversity. Shri Mital stressed that Namami Gange has evolved into a Jan Andolan (people's movement), with the active participation of more than 145 cities through platforms like the River Cities Alliance. He proudly mentioned the mission's international recognition as one of the world's top 10 ecosystem restoration initiatives at the UN Biodiversity Conference in Montreal. Above all, he highlighted the vital role of India's youth, whose engagement and renewed perspective towards rivers as the foundation of life is driving this national renaissance.
Ecological Restoration Initiatives: The event marked significant steps towards restoring the Ganga's aquatic ecosystem. Shri C.R. Patil released fish fingerlings and turtles at Basi Ghat, Narora-a vital move to revive the aquatic food chain. He also visited the Ganga Aqua Life Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Narora, which plays a crucial role in conserving endangered species like Gangetic dolphins and freshwater turtles. The Minister explored an exhibition organised by the District Ganga Committee and interacted with researchers, underscoring the importance of scientific knowledge and local participation in preserving riverine ecology.
Shri Patil also actively took part in a cleanliness drive at the ghat, joined by Ganga Praharis, volunteers, and municipal staff-reflecting the community's and leadership's commitment to river conservation. Additionally, a street play (Nukkad Natak) on the themes of personal responsibility, pollution control, and the spiritual and ecological significance of the Ganga was performed.
Promoting Sustainable Practices
Aligned with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of“Ek Ped, Maa Ke Naam,” a vibrant tree plantation drive was conducted during the event, underscoring the role of afforestation in maintaining ecological balance. The plantation of around 100 trees were done dedicated to Maa Ganga in Gangamurti park. Afforestation is an important initiative in promoting sustainable management of river basin.
Shri C.R. Patil also inaugurated a workshop on natural farming and agricultural innovation, which saw active participation from farmers, agricultural experts, and students across the country. The discussions focused on promoting chemical-free farming, enhancing soil health, and addressing climate change challenges. Emphasizing the importance of natural farming, Shri Patil highlighted how traditional practices-such as the use of cow dung-based bio-inputs-can reduce dependency on chemical fertilizers, improve soil fertility, and prevent harmful runoff into rivers like the Ganga.
Leveraging Modern Technology for Effective Conservation: A key feature of the event was the launch of a drone and LiDAR survey to locate all the drains flowing in the Ganga river. The survey aims to uniquely identify all the drains flowing in the river and design interventions to ensure pollutants are not discharged into the river. Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri C.R. Patil highlighted the importance of integrating modern technology into conservation efforts. These advanced tools provide clear and actionable data, enabling authorities to focus special attention on affected areas and implement targeted, effective interventions. This approach ensures optimal utilization of resources and timely, impactful pollution control measurement.
Ganga Praharis and Youth Participation and Interaction
During the programme, the Minister engaged with over 200 Ganga Praharis, school students, and MSc students. These young participants shared their initiatives to promote eco-friendly practices. The National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD) report was also released, providing information on ongoing projects and environmental data.
A unique initiative at the event was the inauguration of a specially designed mobile bus by the National Book Trust (NBT). This travelling library aims to promote environmental awareness across rural and semi-urban areas through literature, storytelling sessions, and interactive learning. By reaching out to diverse communities this Pustak Parikrama will play a key role in nurturing a culture of ecological responsibility and conservation consciousness.
The event served as a powerful example of how science, tradition, policy, and community participation can come together for meaningful environmental change. From ecological restoration efforts and the promotion of sustainable agricultural practices to the integration of modern technologies and youth engagement, the event showcased a holistic and inclusive approach to river conservation. It reaffirmed the Government of India's unwavering commitment to protecting the Ganga and its tributaries-not just as a national river, but as a sacred and life-giving force for generations to come.
