Portugal's New Government Sworn In
At the inauguration ceremony, Montenegro pledged to“continue serving the country,” vowed to“declare war on bureaucracy,” and committed to advancing state reforms, maintaining political stability, and boosting social productivity. He also emphasised the government's intention to engage with the opposition and promote dialogue and cooperation.
President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said, the election result reflected increased political confidence in Montenegro, but stressed that, the public had not granted the government“absolute trust.” He noted that the influence of traditional parties is waning, while new political forces are emerging – a shift that, although arriving late in Portugal, has not bypassed the country.
Compared to the previous administration, the vast majority of key ministers have retained their posts. The number of ministries has been reduced from 17 to 16, with the Ministry of Economy merged with the Ministry of Territorial Cohesion, and the Ministry of Culture combined with the former Ministry of Youth and Modernisation, to form the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.
The most notable change is the creation of a new Ministry for State Reform. Goncalo Matias has been appointed as both minister adjunct to the prime minister and minister for state reform.
At the PSD's national council meeting last week, Montenegro described the“modernisation of public administration” as the“cornerstone” of the next government's policy agenda.
The new cabinet was sworn in just 18 days after the election, marking the fastest cabinet formation under President Rebelo de Sousa.
The parliament will debate and vote on the new government's program on June 17 and 18. According to the Portuguese Constitution, the government can only fully assume its duties after the program is approved by the Assembly of the Republic.
