Trump Orders Vast Inquiry Into Biden's Health

MENAFN - Nam News Network) NEW YORK, Jun 6 (NNN-XINHUA) – U.S. President, Donald Trump, on Wednesday, signed a memorandum, ordering an investigation into whether former President, Joe Biden's staff conspired to hide information about his health, and whether an autopen was used to sign executive documents without Biden's knowledge.

“In recent months, it has become increasingly apparent that former President Biden's aides, abused the power of Presidential signatures through the use of an autopen, to conceal Biden's cognitive decline,” Trump wrote in the memorandum.“This conspiracy marks one of the most dangerous and concerning scandals in American history.”

The memorandum continued,“There are serious doubts as to the decision-making process and even the degree of Biden's awareness of these actions being taken in his name,” it said.

The vast majority of Biden's executive actions were signed using a mechanical signature pen, often called an autopen, as opposed to Biden's own hand, it said.

The memorandum orders that, the Counsel to the President, in consultation with the Attorney General and the head of any other relevant executive department or agency, investigate, whether certain individuals conspired to deceive the public about Biden's mental state and unconstitutionally exercise the authorities and responsibilities of the President.

In a statement late on Wednesday, Biden dismissed those suggestions.

“Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn't is ridiculous and false.”

Biden called the move“a distraction by Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans, who are working to push disastrous legislation that would cut essential programmes like Medicaid and raise costs on American families, all to pay for tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations.”

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, narrowly passed a sweeping tax and spending bill, described by Trump as the“One, Big, Beautiful Bill.” The legislative package includes tax cuts and spending cuts, no tax on tips and overtime, increased child tax credits, and measures to reduce the federal deficit.– NNN-XINHUA