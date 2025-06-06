Weather Update: Rain Alert In Several States Heatwave Warnings For Odisha, Rajasthan
For coastal India, the weatherman has predicted light rainfall in some areas, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds until 8 June.
The IMD release predicts that very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely at isolated locations in the following states: Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.Delhi Weather
In Delhi, the weather will be partly cloudy, and no rain is predicted for the capital city. The maximum temperature will be around 39°C, while the minimum is likely to settle around 26°C.
The IMD highlighted that Delhi will see below-normal temperatures in the coming days but is likely to return to the normal range by Saturday, 7 June.
“The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 38 to 40°C and 25 to 27°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be near normal, and the maximum temperature will be near normal,” the IMD said for 7 June.IMD's Heatwave Alert
The Met Department stated that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Odisha on Friday, while western Rajasthan will witness extreme heat from Saturday to Monday.
