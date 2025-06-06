Akhil Akkineni, Zainab Ravdjee Wedding: Check Guest List And Other Details

Akhil Akkineni's wedding with Zainab Ravdjee was a grand affair. The ceremony took place on Friday morning at Nagarjuna's residence in Hyderabad

Young hero Akhil Akkineni tied the knot with prominent businessman Zulfi Ravdjee's daughter, Zainab Ravdjee. The couple got married on Friday (June 6) morning. Their engagement took place on November 26 of last year.

The wedding took place at Nagarjuna's new home in Jubilee Hills. A small number of close friends and family, along with a few celebrities close to Nagarjuna, attended the event.

Chiranjeevi, Suresh, Ram Charan, and Upasana were among the attendees. The Daggubati family, including Venkatesh, Rana, and Suresh Babu, were also present. Videos related to the wedding are going viral on social media. However, Akhil and Zainab's wedding photos haven't been released yet.

Nagarjuna kept Akhil's wedding a completely private affair, with no media coverage allowed. Details about the wedding are scarce. An official announcement from the Akkineni family is still awaited. Nagarjuna might share wedding photos later.

The pre-wedding celebrations were a lively affair, with the Akkineni family in attendance. Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sushanth, Sumanth, Akkineni Venkat, Nagasuseela, Supriya, and other family members participated.

Young heroes added to the fun. Naga Chaitanya enjoyed his brother's wedding, dancing enthusiastically during the baraat. Sushanth also joined in, and their dance video is viral. Rajamouli's son, Karthikeya, dancing at the baraat was a highlight, with videos circulating online.

A grand reception is planned for June 8th (Sunday) evening. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, other political figures, and many film industry members are expected to attend. Akhil is currently working on the film 'Lenin' with Srileela, which is in production and nearing release.