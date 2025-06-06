CSK Fan Club's 2024 Safety Warning Resurfaces After Deadly RCB Victory Parade Stampede

Bengaluru: A tragic stampede that marred Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) historic IPL 2025 title celebrations has reignited scrutiny over fan safety at cricket events in India. As the city mourns the loss of 11 lives and more than 50 injuries, an old warning from a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fan club in 2024 has resurfaced online, sparking renewed debate over crowd management at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB had clinched their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title by defeating Punjab Kings in the final, leading to massive celebrations in the city. However, what began as jubilant festivities quickly descended into chaos, as a stampede broke out during the victory parade near the stadium.

Viral warning from 2024

“Not Safe for Women and Families”. In the aftermath, a 2024 post by a CSK fan club began circulating widely on social media. The post, originally shared after an IPL match in Bengaluru, had flagged serious concerns about the lack of safety measures and hostile crowd behaviour at the stadium, especially towards women and families.

“To our fans who came and supported us today at Bangalore. Hope you reached home safe! Forever grateful for your love and support!” the original post read.“However, with the treatment we witnessed towards all the women, children, and families, this is shambles. This is not the Bengaluru we knew. What we can say is that Bengaluru is NOT safe for any women to watch an IPL game in Chinnaswamy if you are not part of the local fandom. The security and fan behaviour is a letdown beyond words and imagination”, the original post stated.

Lot of engagement from fans on this old tweet. Yes we did raise concerns about security and safety back in 2024! Instead of RCB management acknowledging the problem and facing it, trolls came for defence with where is proof, sore losers, use burnol, sympathy, this is not... WhistlePodu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) June 5, 2025

Fan club laments missed warning

Following the deadly stampede, the same CSK fan account reposted the 2024 warning and expressed frustration at how their earlier concerns were dismissed.

“Lot of engagement from fans on this old tweet. Yes, we did raise concerns about security and safety back in 2024!” the new post stated.“Instead of the RCB management acknowledging the problem and facing it, trolls came for defence with responses like 'where is the proof', 'sore losers', 'use burnol', 'sympathy', 'this is not harassment', and what not!”

The fan club added:“Unfortunately, what happened in 2025 could have been easily avoided if only there was responsibility, attitude, and intention to acknowledge reality!”

Debate rekindled on fan safety and event management

The resurfaced post has reignited concerns over event planning, crowd control, and security at high-stakes sports events in India. Critics have questioned how such a large-scale event was allowed to proceed without robust safety measures in place.

As calls for accountability grow louder, local authorities and the RCB management face difficult questions about the lapses that led to this avoidable tragedy. The incident has underscored the urgent need for re-evaluating safety protocols and ensuring a safer experience for fans, especially at emotionally charged events like IPL celebrations.

RCB responds with financial aid

In response to the tragedy, RCB issued a statement on Thursday, expressing sorrow and announcing compensation for the victims' families.

“The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family,” the statement said.“As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced financial support of ₹10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident.”