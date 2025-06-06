Gold Price RISES On June 6Th: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City
Gold Price Today, June 6: Gold prices in Delhi, Jaipur reached record highs on Friday, June 6. The price of 1 tola of gold neared 1 lakh. Similar trends are seen in other cities across India. Check out latest rates for 22, 24 carat gold in top cities
22 Carat- ₹91,460 per tola
24 Carat- ₹99,760 per tola
22 Carat- ₹91,310 per tola
24 Carat- ₹99,610 per tola
22 Carat- ₹91,310 per tola
24 Carat- ₹99,610 per tola
22 Carat- ₹91,310 per tola
24 Carat- ₹99,610 per tola
22 Carat- ₹91,360 per tola
24 Carat- ₹99,660 per tola
22 Carat- ₹91,460 per tola
24 Carat- ₹99,760 per tola
22 Carat- ₹91,360 per tola
24 Carat- ₹99,660 per tola
22 Carat- ₹91,460 per tola
24 Carat- ₹99,760 per tola
22 Carat- ₹91,460 per tola
24 Carat- ₹99,760 per tola
22 Carat- ₹91,360 per tola
24 Carat- ₹99,660 per tola
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment