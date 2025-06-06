Gold Price RISES On June 6Th: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City

Gold Price Today, June 6: Gold prices in Delhi, Jaipur reached record highs on Friday, June 6. The price of 1 tola of gold neared 1 lakh. Similar trends are seen in other cities across India. Check out latest rates for 22, 24 carat gold in top cities

