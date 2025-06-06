Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Price RISES On June 6Th: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City

Gold Price RISES On June 6Th: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City


2025-06-06 12:01:00
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Gold Price Today, June 6: Gold prices in Delhi, Jaipur reached record highs on Friday, June 6. The price of 1 tola of gold neared 1 lakh. Similar trends are seen in other cities across India. Check out latest rates for 22, 24 carat gold in top cities

22 Carat- ₹91,460 per tola

24 Carat- ₹99,760 per tola

22 Carat- ₹91,310 per tola

24 Carat- ₹99,610 per tola

22 Carat- ₹91,310 per tola

24 Carat- ₹99,610 per tola

22 Carat- ₹91,310 per tola

24 Carat- ₹99,610 per tola

22 Carat- ₹91,360 per tola

24 Carat- ₹99,660 per tola

22 Carat- ₹91,460 per tola

24 Carat- ₹99,760 per tola

22 Carat- ₹91,360 per tola

24 Carat- ₹99,660 per tola

22 Carat- ₹91,460 per tola

24 Carat- ₹99,760 per tola

22 Carat- ₹91,460 per tola

24 Carat- ₹99,760 per tola

22 Carat- ₹91,360 per tola

24 Carat- ₹99,660 per tola

MENAFN06062025007385015968ID1109643995

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search