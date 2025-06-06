Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Alia Bhatt To Varun Dhawan: 6 Bollywood Star Kids Whose Debut Films Earned Over 100 Crore

Alia Bhatt To Varun Dhawan: 6 Bollywood Star Kids Whose Debut Films Earned Over 100 Crore


2025-06-06 12:00:58
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A smashing entry for these star kids! Find out how much their debut films earned and their box office magic

Alia Bhatt's Student of the Year debut earned 109.1 crore.

Varun Dhawan's Student of the Year debut earned 109.1 crore.Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak debut earned 112.98 crore.Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak debut earned 112.98 crore.Tara Sutaria's SOTY 2 debut earned nearly 100 crore.Ananya Panday's SOTY 2 debut earned nearly 100 crore.

MENAFN06062025007385015968ID1109643994

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search