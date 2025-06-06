Alia Bhatt To Varun Dhawan: 6 Bollywood Star Kids Whose Debut Films Earned Over 100 Crore

A smashing entry for these star kids! Find out how much their debut films earned and their box office magic

Alia Bhatt's Student of the Year debut earned 109.1 crore.

Varun Dhawan's Student of the Year debut earned 109.1 crore.Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak debut earned 112.98 crore.Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak debut earned 112.98 crore.Tara Sutaria's SOTY 2 debut earned nearly 100 crore.Ananya Panday's SOTY 2 debut earned nearly 100 crore.