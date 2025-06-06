Breakout Alert: 5 Stocks Experts Recommend Buying Today

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Global markets are boosting Indian stocks! Experts predict Nifty 50 could cross 25,000 and reach 25,400. Get ready for a potential market surge.The Indian stock markets mirrored the trend in international stock markets, with no significant changes observed. As a result, the markets traded positively from Monday to Thursday. On Thursday, both the Sensex and Nifty closed higher.Market experts suggest that Nifty 50 staying above 24,500 creates a positive sentiment, and investors can benefit from buying certain stocks. On Thursday, Sensex and Nifty 50 opened 1% higher and closed up 0.5%.Nifty 50 is facing resistance at 25,000. If it breaks through, it could reach 25,400. Experts advise investing in technically strong breakout stocks.Nifty 50 reclaiming its 20-day EMA suggests a potential uptrend. It seems to have established a strong base at 24,500, with short-term resistance at 24,900. Investors await the RBI's monetary policy announcement, expecting a 25 basis point rate cut, which could further boost Sensex and Nifty.

Experts recommend buying JK Cement at Rs 5,715, with a target of Rs 6,300 and a stop-loss at Rs 5,440. JK Cement Ltd. is a leading cement and building materials manufacturer. It's among India's top 10 cement producers and the world's third-largest white cement producer.

Experts suggest buying JM Financial at Rs 141.62, targeting Rs 158 with a stop-loss at Rs 134. JM Financial Ltd. is an investment banking firm with asset management, private equity, brokerage, and mutual fund operations.

Buy Welspun Corp at Rs 962.35, targeting Rs 1,070 with a stop-loss at Rs 911. Welspun Corp Ltd. specializes in large-diameter pipes and operates globally.

Buy Sobha Ltd. at Rs 1,602.30, targeting Rs 1,775 with a stop-loss at Rs 1,520. Sobha Ltd. is a major real estate developer, primarily in cities like Bengaluru, Kerala, Chennai, and Delhi.

Buy JSW Infrastructure at Rs 307.10, targeting Rs 338 with a stop-loss at Rs 292. JSW Infrastructure Ltd., part of the JSW Group, is India's second-largest private sector port operator.