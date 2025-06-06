Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: South Bengal To Face Scattered Rainfall Amid Soaring Temperatures Check Forecast

Despite evening showers, intense heat persists from morning. The monsoon's arrival in South Bengal is delayed, and temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming days. Rainfall is also anticipated in some districts of North Bengal

Kolkata Weather: Drizzling rain in the evening and intense heat from morning. A strange game of weather is going on.

Despite evening rain, there is no respite from this humid heat. Intense heat is being felt every day from morning.

Sources say that the monsoon is not entering South Bengal on schedule. There is no possibility of monsoon arrival till June 12.

It is learned that the temperature will increase further in the next few days. Hot and dry weather will affect several districts.

The temperature is expected to rise by at least 4 degrees in the next 3-4 days. Today the temperature of the city will be maximum 34 degrees and minimum 28 degrees.

Rain will decrease in North Bengal these days. There is a possibility of rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur and Malda.

Storms will blow at a speed of 40 to 50 km. Gusty winds will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 km in the remaining districts.

No heavy rain is expected in the southern districts today. Light to moderate rain is possible.

From Saturday, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East-West Bardhaman, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum.

Overall, even if it rains today, the heat will increase. The weather will remain like this till Sunday.