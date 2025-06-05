Global Agricultural Algaecides Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Agricultural Algaecides Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The agricultural algaecides market size has shown robust growth in recent past. Growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.8%, it is set to increase from $3.61 billion in 2024 to $3.86 billion in 2025. This historic period growth is highly attributed to escalating concerns about water quality, increased expansion of the aquaculture industry, and adherence to traditional agricultural practices, and the need for crop protection.

What is the future projection of the agricultural algaecides Market ?

Based on growth trends, the agricultural algaecides market size is forecasted to experience substantial development over the next couple of years. The market is predicted to surge to $5.29 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 8.2%. Major factors contributing to this forecasted expansion are global population growth, the impact of climate change, a heightened awareness of sustainable agriculture, and the rising markets. Another trend impacting this forecast will be the increased focus on bio-based algaecides, precision agriculture adoption, strategic collaborations and partnerships, research and development initiatives, digital farming solutions, and global market expansion.

What is driving the agricultural algaecides Market growth?

Significantly, the growth of the agricultural sector is acting as a major propellant to the agricultural algaecides market's expansion. The agricultural sector involves businesses primarily engaged in crop production, livestock breeding, and fish and other animal collection from farms, ranches, or their natural habitats. The use of algaecides boosts agricultural output by assisting in controlling weeds and insects outside farm buildings, nurseries, greenhouses, and other growing operations. The expansion of agriculture ensures more utilization of algaecides to improve production and crop quality. For example, the U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA reported in September 2023 that the agriculture, food, and associated sectors collectively contributed approximately $1.264 trillion to the United States' gross domestic product GDP in 2021, a 5.4% contribution. Out of this, the output generated by American farms made up $164.7 billion, approximately 0.7% of the nation's GDP. Therefore, it's evident that the growth of the agricultural sector is propelling the agricultural algaecides market.

Who are the key industry players in the agricultural algaecides market?

The agricultural algaecides market contains major industry players such as Dow Inc, Nufarm Agriculture Inc., Bioguard Organics Ltd., Bayer AG, Lonza Group Ltd., United Phosphorus Limited, Oreq Corporation, Waterco Limited, Syngenta Group Co. Ltd, BioSafe Systems LLC, Airmax Inc., Sepro Corporation, FMC Corporation, SIPCAM-OXON GROUP, Origin Enterprises PLC, Certis USA LLC, Vanson HaloSource Inc., Brandt Consolidated Inc., Gowan Company LLC, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, Isagro S. p. A., Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Valent BioSciences LLC, Wilbur-Ellis Company.

What are the emerging trends in the agricultural algaecides market?

Innovative product development, such as non-copper-based algaecides, is a significant trend by major companies operating in the agricultural algaecide market to meet larger customer bases, increase sales, and revenue. Non-copper-based algaecides are chemical compounds or formulations employed to control or eradicate algae growth in various environments without the inclusion of copper-based active ingredients. For instance, Lake Restoration, a US-based aquatic plant management company, launched Cape Furl in May 2022. Cape Furl is a user-friendly algaecide free of copper, offering a fast and effective solution for eliminating algae, mold, or moss. Approved by the EPA, Cape Furl contains sodium carbonate peroxyhydrate SCP and ensures safety for sensitive fish species that may be adversely affected by copper-based algaecides.

How is the global agricultural algaecides market segmented?

The agricultural algaecides market is segmented as follows:

By Type: Copper Sulphate, Chelated Copper, Peroxyacetic Acid, Hydrogen Dioxide, Dyes, Colorants, Other Types

By Mode Of Action: Selective, Non-Selective

By Category: Synthetic Algaecides, Natural Algaecides

By Form: Solid, Liquid

By Copper Sulphate: Crystals, Liquid Form

By Chelated Copper: EDTA Chelates, DTPA Chelates, Others

By Peroxyacetic Acid: Industrial Grade, Food Grade

By Hydrogen Dioxide: Stabilized Solutions, Concentrated Solutions

By Dyes: Food Dyes, Industrial Dyes

By Colorants: Natural Colorants, Synthetic Colorants

By Other Types: Biocontrol Agents, Enzymatic Algaecides, Natural Extracts

Where does the consumer concentration lie in the agricultural algaecides market?

In 2024, North America was the most significant region in the agricultural algaecides market. The areas explored in the agricultural algaecides market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

