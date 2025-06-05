Edupoint Synergy Named 'SIS Innovation Of The Year' In 7Th Annual Edtech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) MESA, Ariz., June 5, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Edupoint® Educational Systems , creator of the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform, today announced that Synergy has been selected as the winner of the“SIS Innovation of the Year” award in the 7th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization recognizing the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.







Image caption: SIS Innovation of the Year.

Synergy Education Platform takes a Seamless-by-Design approach to student data management, featuring a single, centralized database that gives users real-time data systemwide, with access to all Synergy modules offered by their district in one place with one login. The Synergy Student Information Suite is built on the core SIS, which offers all the school and district administration capabilities districts expect, robust student performance administration with standards support, parent and student engagement tools, a suite of seven role-based mobile apps, a self-service kiosk app, and seamless third-party integrations including Ed-Fi, OneRoster®, and Google for EducationTM productivity applications.

Many highly sought-after tools are part of the core SIS functionality, such as automation and workflows, data validation, data trail and access auditing, a translation engine, hall pass management, a 360-degree student profile, and a secure emergency response system. Online registration, lottery and waitlisting, athletics management, and a powerful teacher portal and gradebook round out the Student Information Suite. Districts have the option of turning on generative AI features throughout Synergy Education Platform.

This comprehensive functionality empowers teachers with a rich set of tools for managing classrooms and instructional resources, fosters student autonomy and safety, engages parents regardless of the language spoken at home, and helps schools and districts get the right information to the right people at the right time.

Modules from the Teaching & Learning and Special Services suites – Assessment, MTSS, LMS, Analytics, Special Education, and 504 – can be added to the SIS suite, providing comprehensive learning management functionality with fewer software licenses, fewer vendors, and a single point of contact to get support for everything. In this way, districts can improve administrative processes and learning outcomes while reducing the total cost of ownership.

“More than ever, real-time insights and holistic data are needed to drive improved outcomes in education through personalized learning,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough.“The interoperability built into Synergy Education Platform provides educators and districts with convenient, timely access to the data and tools they need to put students at the center and help them thrive.”

“At Edupoint, we organize around a total dedication to K-12 student information and learning management, the development of product features that offer the greatest value to our clients, and a true partnership approach to every customer relationship,” said Rob Wilson, President & Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint.“We are thrilled to accept the 'SIS Innovation of the Year' award from EdTech Breakthrough and look forward to continuing the innovation that's part of our company DNA.”

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of educational technology categories. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries.

About Edupoint Educational Systems

For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has delivered the most forward-thinking, impactful student data management solutions in the K-12 market. Designed to meet the unique needs of K-12 educators, Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading ecosystem for managing student information, teaching and learning, and special services. Synergy provides real-time, systemwide data and insights to all users within a framework built for communication and collaboration, engaging families and empowering educators to identify and respond to student needs quickly and effectively. Edupoint serves school districts of all sizes – including some of the largest in the country, as well as education service centers – with a focus on partnership and a consultative approach to customer service. Synergy offers a unique suite of seven role-based mobile apps and a kiosk app supporting self-service. More than 5.5 million students use Synergy in 22 states. Learn more at .

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough .

IMAGE link:

Caption: SIS Innovation of the Year.

News Source: Edupoint Educational Systems