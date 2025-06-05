MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Guimarães Rosa Institut e in Beirut, Lebanon will feature 30 photographs of wildlife, cities, and beaches taken by the Lebanese Jacques Menassa over the course of more than 30 years. The Guimarães Rosa Institute is an arm of Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“These photographs aren't just travel recollections: they are a living homage to a people, a culture, a land that has touched me deeply. I invite you to join this visual and emotional journey, to experience what I have seen, what I have lived, what I have loved,” said Menassa in a press release from the exhibition's organizers.

The featured photos of the Amazon, the beaches of Northeast Brazil, São Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro, among numerous other destinations, were taken over 30 years of travels across the country and a career devoted to photography. A native of Ghosta, a town roughly 30 kilometers north of Beirut, Menassa lived in Brazil during the 1980s and 1990s. The holder of a degree in Political and Administrative Sciences, he has exhibited digital collages in Manaus, Amazonas, and last year, he curated a fine arts show in his native city.

Quick facts

Opening: June 18, 7 pm to 9 pm. Open until July 29.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 10 am to 6 pm

Tuesday and Thursday: 10 am to 8 pm

Weekend: closed

Guimarães Rosa Institute, Mar Mitr Street, Trad Building, Ashrafieh, Beirut

Phone: +961 1 322 905

Read also:

Lebanese artist to exhibit digital collage works in Manaus



Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

Supplied

The post Brazil the subject of exhibit in Beirut appeared first on ANBA News Agency .