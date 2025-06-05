Enjoy The Painting Of Artist Guillermo Porras At The Calderón Guardia Museum

Enjoy The Painting Of Artist Guillermo Porras At The Calderón Guardia Museum
I was fortunate to live in the Caribbean, where over the years, I have been able to store countless feelings, dreams, and hopes, which have led me to capture them in each work. It is a connection with my people, which has allowed me to capture my experiences through art. Each fisherman in his essence, the waves of the sea, and the landscapes of the region are highlighted in this exhibition.Luis Rafael Núñez, director and curator of the Museum, stated:
This exhibition recognizes not only the artist's marvelous technique, but also his emotional and cultural connection , highlighting personal experiences and experiences, which often offer a deeper and more enriching perspective. Therefore, the visual arts have the power to transport us to those places and moments, as well as to experience the beauty and diversity the artist speaks of.
Acrylics in different formats are part of this major exhibition, allowing visitors to appreciate the technique and color, while simultaneously being immersed in the Afro-Caribbean culture that Porras On presents in each of his works.
Guillermo Porras enrolled at the Escuela Casa del Artista (ECA) to study oil and chalk pastel painting. Later, in 1980, he continued his training at the Escuela de Artes Plásticas of the University of Costa Rica (UCR), where he graduated with an emphasis in Painting. He has exhibited his works numerous times in Costa Rica, Central America, the United States, and Italy.Among the awards he has received are the Aquileo J. Echeverría National Prize in Painting in 1991 and 1994, and the“International Fellowships and Residenciers” award and scholarship from the United States Information Agency. The exhibition will be open from June 3 to July 5. Open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission.->
