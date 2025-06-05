Despite Trump's Criticisms, Panama Ports Post Strong Performance -
Panama's container ports reported a combined volume of 9.57m teu, up 15.1% compared to 8.32m teu in 2023. Container cargo transhipment accounted for 89.1% of the total cargo, while 10% corresponds to import/export boxes and 0.6% represented the total volume handled through the Colon Free Zone. On the Atlantic side, Colon Container Terminal (CCT), owned by the Taiwanese group Evergreen, posted a record 1.57m teu, up 16% compared to 2023. Next to CCT, SSA Marine MIT saw volumes grow by 3.4% to 2.71m teu, some 100,000 teu short of its own record. Cristobal, administrated by Hutchison's PPC, increased their volume by 24.6% to 1.11m teu.
On the Pacific side, Balboa, also administrated by PPC, saw volume increase by 13.7%, to 2.63m teu. PSA-Panama posted an impressive growth of 30.9%, the highest of Panama's terminals and its own record, with 1.39m teu. In a positive sign for 2025, first-quarter container volumes grew by 3% compared to the same period a year ago. In April, APM Terminals revealed it had purchased the Panama Canal Railway Company from CPKC and Mi-Jack. APM Terminals' acquisition is expected to bring potential benefits such as improved operational efficiencies and enhanced service offerings. Trump's announcement of import tariffs and other port fees - even delayed as they are at time of writing - are forcing port operators to revise their forecasts as the market faces growing uncertainty.
Michèle Labrut the writer is a long-time Panama resident, a journalist and correspondent, and has continuously covered the maritime sector of Central & Latin America
