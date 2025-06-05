Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Embassy Panama Security Alert June 5, 2025 For Changuinola In Bocas Del Toro Province -


2025-06-05 11:08:10
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Location: Changuinola, Bocas Del Toro Province

Event: Due to the potential for increased civil unrest in Changuinola, U.S. government personnel are required, until further notice, to receive approval before traveling to the district. This applies only to the Changuinola district and does not affect the rest of the province, including the islands of the Bocas del Toro archipelago.

Actions to Take:

  • Avoid areas experiencing civil unrest.
  • Monitor local media for updates and adjust your travel plans accordingly.
  • Keep a low profile.
  • Review your personal security plans.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Panama City
+507-317-5000
...
State Department – Consular Affairs
888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

