Bitcoin Wave Analysis 5 June 2025


2025-06-05 11:06:18
Bitcoin: ⬇️ Sell

– Bitcoin broke support zone

– Likely to fall to support level 98,000.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently broke the support zone located between the key support level 102150.00 (which reversed the price multiple times from the start of May) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from last month.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active short-term ABC correction 2, which started earlier from the major multi-month resistance level 110,000.00.

Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to fall to the next support level 98,000.00 (former strong resistance from February).

