Miningnewsbreaks Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement For Strategic Metals Complex Development

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) has closed an oversubscribed brokered private placement of units priced at $1.20 each, with Red Cloud Securities Inc. acting as lead agent and Raymond James Ltd. as co-agent. Each unit comprises one common share and one-half of a warrant exercisable at $1.75 for 36 months. Net proceeds will fund key initiatives for Ucore's planned Strategic Metals Complex in Louisiana, including feedstock and offtake agreements, U.S. Department of Defense and Natural Resources Canada commitments, commercial testing, and engineering progress. The agents' option could increase total gross proceeds to $11.5 million, pending final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

To view the full press release, visit

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term establishment of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. State of Louisiana, subsequent Strategic Metal Complexes in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol“UCU” and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX(R) Best Market under the ticker symbol“UURAF.”

