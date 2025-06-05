A Look At How CNH And Nature's Net Wrap Are Rolling Out A World-First Natural Solution To Plastic Pollution

MENAFN - 3BL) The latest installment in world-class equipment, technology and services company, CNH 's 'A Sustainable Year' series spotlights the science behind Canadian bale storage innovator Nature's Net Wrap, a CNH Ventures partner.

CNH speak with the innovators driving it forward, Larry and Austin Ruud, ranchers in Western Canada. And they highlight the real-world impact of rolling out their compostable bale net wrap across their Case IH and New Holland brand dealer networks in North America. The article also features customer feedback and insights from researchers at Lakeland College in Canada, who bring their scientific perspective to the discussion.

Plastic net wrap and twine account for approximately 2.5 million tons of waste per year – at least half of all plastic waste in agriculture – and the market is worth around $1 billion USD a year.

Nature's Net Wrap has developed the world's first compostable bale net wrap, which is made from a blend of biopolymers and natural fibers that have been tested extensively. It exceeds all global certification requirements and is currently patent pending.

CNH presents this story on World Environment Day 2025 which calls for collective action to tackle plastic pollution.