KCC Celebrates World Environment Day
The installation is part of Kimberly-Clark's broader on-site solar program, which plays a vital role in our energy-sourcing strategy and supports our climate goals. In 2024 alone, we activated eight new solar installations across our global operations, generating 34,000 MWh of renewable energy. And we're just getting started, with 14 more installations planned for 2025.
These initiatives are some of the many ways we are working toward our global sustainability ambitions.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (Nasdaq: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the seventh year in a row and one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies in America in 2024. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.
