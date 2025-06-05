KCC Celebrates World Environment Day

MENAFN - 3BL) On World Environment Day, we're sharing the impactful efforts of our teams as they continue to work toward a more sustainable future and deliver on our purpose, Better Care For A Better World . Our Epping facility near Cape Town, South Africa, implemented an on-site solar panel installation that's expected to generate more than 2,200 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean energy annually. That's enough to power roughly 500 homes and remove more than 2,300 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions each year.

The installation is part of Kimberly-Clark's broader on-site solar program, which plays a vital role in our energy-sourcing strategy and supports our climate goals. In 2024 alone, we activated eight new solar installations across our global operations, generating 34,000 MWh of renewable energy. And we're just getting started, with 14 more installations planned for 2025.

These initiatives are some of the many ways we are working toward our global sustainability ambitions.

About Kimberly-Clark

