Targeting Network Trafficking Cocaine To The United States, Europe, And The Caribbean

2025-06-05 11:01:34

Today, the United States is sanctioning four Guyanese nationals and two Colombian nationals responsible for trafficking tons of cocaine from South America to the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean.  This action demonstrates strong U.S. commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking and protecting the American people.

The U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) supported the investigation by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) that resulted in today’s action.  This action was in coordination with Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

In particular, DSS and DEA supported Guyanese authorities in the August 2024 discovery of 4.4 tons of cocaine buried deep underground in a clandestine airfield in the northwest region of Guyana that shares a border with Venezuela.  The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs provided specialized training under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative to several of Guyana’s specialized counternarcotics units participating in the successful operation.

Today’s action is being taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14059, which targets the proliferation of illicit drugs and their means of production.  For more information about today’s designations, please see Treasury’s press release.

