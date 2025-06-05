Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By CACEIS Bank

2025-06-05 11:01:26
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by CACEIS Bank, of Montrouge, France, to establish a representative office in New York, New York.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

