Apukunapa Kutimuynin, An Anime Inspired By Andean Culture, To Be Screened At Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai

The trailer for the anime "Apukunapa Kutimuynin" , developed by the international animation studio Ninakami, has been officially incorporated into the programming of the Peru Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai, one of the most important global events for cultural, economic, and diplomatic exchange.

Inspired by the Andean cosmovision, "Apukunapa Kutimuynin" narrates the return of the Apus-protective deities-to the contemporary world. Its presence at the fair aligns with the Peru Pavilion's theme, "Infinite Possibilities," and its assignment within the sub-theme "Empowering Lives," reinforcing the value of cultural diversity as a driver of innovation, development, and social transformation.

The project is led by Peruvian Omar Vallejos from Ninakami studio, who was present at the first screening that surprised Japanese visitors. "It is a great source of pride for me as a Peruvian and for the entire team, both Peruvian and international, to represent the cooperation between Peru and Japan. The reception we have had in general has been unexpected," he stated.

The screening is held continuously on two large screens, located in the thematic area of the pavilion dedicated to the collaboration between Peru and Japan. This space, which is part of a multisensory and cultural journey, seeks to highlight the scientific, creative, and historical synergies that have strengthened this bilateral relationship.

As part of the creative process, Omar Vallejos led exhaustive research into the iconography and symbology of Peruvian pre-Columbian cultures, with the aim of ensuring a respectful and faithful representation of religious and traditional symbols. This rigor is reflected in the anime's aesthetic, widely recognized for its visual and narrative authenticity.

The participation of "Apukunapa Kutimuynin" at Expo 2025 reinforces Peru's commitment to promoting its cultural diversity as a key driver of development, global positioning, and shared pride.

Peru Export and Tourism Promotion Board (PROMPERÚ). We are the government agency in charge of the development and implementation of global strategies to position Peru via the promotion of its image, touristic destinations, added value exports and investments.