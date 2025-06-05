Major Fitness Unveils Sleeker, Stronger Online Home: Welcome To Majorfitness!

Simple: we've outgrown our old name. While "Lutie" served us well in our early days, Major Fitness now represents our bold vision for the future. The new domain aligns with our brand identity, making it easier for athletes, gym owners, and fitness enthusiasts worldwide to find us. No more spelling explanations or confused searches. Get easier, direct access to the equipment and expertise you trust.

What to Expect:



Same great products, smoother experience: All product pages, support resources, and account logins will transition seamlessly.

Enhanced security: The new domain comes with upgraded protections to safeguard your data. Future-ready growth: MajorFitness sets the stage for exciting new features, from personalized training tools to expanded community content.

Will This Affect You?

Bookmarks and old links will automatically redirect to MajorFitness , so no action is needed. (Though we'd love if you updated your favorites!) For our partners and distributors, all email addresses will shift to @majorfitness, but old addresses will remain active through 2025 to ensure no communication gaps.

Join the Next Chapter

This isn't just a URL change, it's commitment to delivering even better fitness solutions. Thank you for growing with us. Now, let's make some gains at MajorFitness !

Have questions? Visit our FAQ page or contact [email protected] . The future of fitness starts here.

SOURCE Major Fitness