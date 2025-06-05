Travel Guide: 10 Historic Castles Around The World You Must Visit

These castles are more than just historic landmarks. They are windows into the past, offering stories of royalty, battles, and architectural brilliance. These castles promise unforgettable experiences.

Castles have long been symbols of power, history, and architectural brilliance. Whether built for defense, royalty, or sheer grandeur, these historic castles offer a glimpse into the past while standing as breathtaking landmarks today. If you love history and stunning architecture, here are 10 must-visit castles around the world.

Located in Bavaria, Neuschwanstein Castle is one of the most famous castles in the world, inspiring Disney's Cinderella Castle. Built by King Ludwig II, it features stunning towers, breathtaking views, and lavish interiors.

Where to Visit: Bavaria, Germany

Perched on Castle Rock, Edinburgh Castle has played a crucial role in Scottish history. It houses the Stone of Destiny, used in royal coronations, and offers panoramic views of Edinburgh.

Where to Visit: Edinburgh, Scotland

This French castle is a masterpiece of Renaissance architecture, featuring 440 rooms, 365 fireplaces, and a double-helix staircase designed by Leonardo da Vinci.

Where to Visit: Loire Valley, France

Himeji Castle is Japan's most well-preserved feudal castle, known for its white exterior and intricate wooden design. It has survived wars and earthquakes, making it a true historical gem.

Where to Visit: Himeji, Japan

This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a stunning example of Islamic architecture, featuring intricate carvings, lush gardens, and breathtaking courtyards.

Where to Visit: Granada, Spain

Windsor Castle is the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world, serving as a residence for British monarchs for over 900 years. Visitors can explore St. George's Chapel and the lavish State Apartments.

Where to Visit: Windsor, England

Often linked to Dracula's legend, Bran Castle is a medieval fortress with mysterious corridors, eerie towers, and breathtaking mountain views.

Where to Visit: Transylvania, Romania