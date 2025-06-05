Karnataka Weather, June 6: Sunshine, Clouds And Scattered Showers

Karnataka Weather, June 6: The weather on Friday will see varying conditions. Carrying an umbrella is advised for coastal and northern areas.

Karnataka Weather, June 6: On Friday, Karnataka will see a mix of sunshine, clouds, and scattered showers. The daytime heat will increase the humidity. Weather conditions may vary slightly depending on the region. Carry an umbrella if you're heading out in coastal or northern Karnataka. Let's look at the forecast below.

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 33°C

Expect a warm day with hazy sunshine. The temperature will feel slightly warmer than actual, so staying hydrated is key.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 35°C

Partly sunny skies will give way to clouds. Slightly humid conditions may make it feel warmer.

Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel: 33°C

A mix of sun and clouds in the morning; breezy conditions and some light rain likely later in the day.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 39°C

Humidity remains high. Some morning showers are expected, but the afternoon may offer breaks of sunshine.