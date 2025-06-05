Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Karnataka Weather, June 6: Sunshine, Clouds And Scattered Showers

Karnataka Weather, June 6: Sunshine, Clouds And Scattered Showers


2025-06-05 10:07:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Karnataka Weather, June 6: The weather on Friday will see varying conditions. Carrying an umbrella is advised for coastal and northern areas.

Karnataka Weather, June 6: On Friday, Karnataka will see a mix of sunshine, clouds, and scattered showers. The daytime heat will increase the humidity. Weather conditions may vary slightly depending on the region. Carry an umbrella if you're heading out in coastal or northern Karnataka. Let's look at the forecast below.

Bengaluru 

Max Temperature: 32°C 

Min Temperature: 21°C 

Real Feel: 33°C 

Expect a warm day with hazy sunshine. The temperature will feel slightly warmer than actual, so staying hydrated is key.

Mysuru 

Max Temperature: 33°C 

Min Temperature: 21°C 

Real Feel: 35°C 

Partly sunny skies will give way to clouds. Slightly humid conditions may make it feel warmer.

Hubli-Dharwad 

Max Temperature: 32°C 

Min Temperature: 22°C 

Real Feel: 33°C 

A mix of sun and clouds in the morning; breezy conditions and some light rain likely later in the day.

Mangaluru 

Max Temperature: 33°C 

Min Temperature: 25°C 

Real Feel: 39°C 

Humidity remains high. Some morning showers are expected, but the afternoon may offer breaks of sunshine.

MENAFN05062025007385015968ID1109643757

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search