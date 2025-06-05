ENG Vs IND: Gambhir Opens Up On Bumrah's Availability For Entire Test Series Against England

India has not yet confirmed how many matches Jasprit Bumrah will feature in during the upcoming five-Test series in England. However, captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir remain confident that the team's fast-bowling depth will cover his possible absence.

"We haven't taken that call, which three games is he going to play," Gambhir said during a pre-departure press conference, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"We are going to have a discussion with him, and depending on the series as well. A lot will depend on the results of the series, where the series is heading. That is something which I am sure he is very well aware of as well, and that is important," he added.

When India's squad was announced last month, chief selector Ajit Agarkar mentioned that medical staff had advised Bumrah to avoid playing several consecutive Tests as a precaution. This decision follows a stress reaction in his back, which he suffered during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney earlier this year.

India's pace battery looks solid

The Test squad includes Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Arshdeep Singh as the main fast bowlers, while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shardul Thakur have been picked as seam-bowling all-rounders.

"I think we have picked enough bowlers and we have enough pace battery and a lot of fast bowlers are in a great space to be able to win us Test matches from any situation or any position," Gill said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Obviously, when you have someone like Jasprit Bumrah, depending on how many matches he would play, whenever he would come back and play the match for us, it would be a great sight for us. But I think we have a great mix of bowlers and a great set of bowlers who can get the job for the team done," he added.

"I have said it before during the Champions Trophy (which Bumrah missed and India won) as well, it will give someone the opportunity to put his hand up, and we have got enough talent there. I know that he is quality, but we have got enough quality apart from him as well in the squad," he noted.

India's first WTC cycle without 3 stalwarts

This series will be India's first in the World Test Championship cycle for 2025-27 and also the team's first since the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Virat Kohli from Test cricket. Experienced pacer Mohammed Shami is also unavailable.

India will begin the five-match series against England on June 20 at Headingley. The second Test is set for July 2 at Edgbaston, followed by the third on July 10 at Lord's. The fourth Test will take place at Old Trafford from July 23, while the final match of the series is scheduled at The Oval starting July 31.

Before the series begins, the team will play a four-day warm-up match against India A at Beckenham from June 13 to 16.