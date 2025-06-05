Vijay Mallya On Unpaid Salaries Of Kingfisher Staff: 'There Was Money, Banks Objected'
The 69-year-old businessman accused of alleged bank loan fraud said,“I would say, I am deeply sorry for what happened... I am deeply sorry that some of them didn't get paid their salaries, I have no excuses to offer, I take full responsibility but for those who care to listen, there was money lying in the deposit with the Karnataka High Court.”
He added,“I specifically applied to court to pay the salaries of Kingfisher Airlines staff, the banks objected, and the court refused the permission. There was really nothing I could do beyond that.”
Vijay Mallya gave this answer in response to Raj Shamani's question,“What would you say to them (Kingfisher Airlines employees) who lost their jobs, who still hold angst against you.”
