Individual Investments In Domestic Government Bonds Could Reach UAH 100B This Summer - NBU
Pyshnyy noted that individual investments in government bonds have surged more than fourfold compared to pre-war levels. This year alone, investments have grown by over UAH 11 billion.
"This reflects the NBU's targeted policy to sustain the attractiveness of hryvnia assets. We welcome this trend and will continue to support hryvnia assets as an appealing investment option," Pyshnyy stated.
Meanwhile, the deposit market has also responded positively, with time deposits increasing by nearly UAH 19 billion-driven by the regulator's interest rate policy.
Deputy NBU Governor Yuriy Heletiy announced that the Ministry of Finance has increased its rollover rate from 82% in January-April to 94% in January-May.
In May alone, with repayments exceeding UAH 20 billion, the Ministry of Finance raised UAH 42.6 billion from the market, significantly improving its refinancing performance.Read also: National Bank keeps key policy rate at 15.5%
“The Ministry of Finance has sufficient room for maneuver in the current situation, considering the liquidity position of banks and the banking system. If budget amendments are introduced, we believe there should be no difficulties in raising funds,” Heletiy emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of the year, the government has raised nearly UAH 203 billion through domestic government bond sales and exchanges at auctions. During martial law, the total amount raised has reached nearly UAH 1.661 trillion.
