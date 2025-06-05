Uzbekistan Sees Growth In Money Transfers To Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The volume of money transfers sent from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan via international money transfer systems (IMTS) reached 2 billion Kazakhstani tenge ($4.35 million) in April 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Bank indicates a notable 25 percent uptick in transfer activity relative to the preceding month, escalating from 1.6 billion tenge ($3.48 million) in March to 2 billion tenge ($4.35 million) in April.



In the aggregate, during the month of April in the fiscal year 2025, Kazakhstan processed a total of 55,300 inbound transactions through the International Merchandise Trade System (IMTS), culminating in a financial influx of 19.3 billion tenge, equivalent to approximately $42 million. In juxtaposition to March 2025, the influx of remittances experienced an uptick of 3.1 percent, concurrently with a transaction volume escalation of 15.4 percent.