Uzbekistan Sees Growth In Money Transfers To Kazakhstan
Data obtained by Trend from the National Bank indicates a notable 25
percent uptick in transfer activity relative to the preceding
month, escalating from 1.6 billion tenge ($3.48 million) in March
to 2 billion tenge ($4.35 million) in April.
In the aggregate, during the month of April in the fiscal year 2025, Kazakhstan processed a total of 55,300 inbound transactions through the International Merchandise Trade System (IMTS), culminating in a financial influx of 19.3 billion tenge, equivalent to approximately $42 million. In juxtaposition to March 2025, the influx of remittances experienced an uptick of 3.1 percent, concurrently with a transaction volume escalation of 15.4 percent.
