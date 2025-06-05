Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Sees Growth In Money Transfers To Kazakhstan

Uzbekistan Sees Growth In Money Transfers To Kazakhstan


2025-06-05 10:03:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 6. The volume of money transfers sent from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan via international money transfer systems (IMTS) reached 2 billion Kazakhstani tenge ($4.35 million) in April 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Bank indicates a notable 25 percent uptick in transfer activity relative to the preceding month, escalating from 1.6 billion tenge ($3.48 million) in March to 2 billion tenge ($4.35 million) in April.

In the aggregate, during the month of April in the fiscal year 2025, Kazakhstan processed a total of 55,300 inbound transactions through the International Merchandise Trade System (IMTS), culminating in a financial influx of 19.3 billion tenge, equivalent to approximately $42 million. In juxtaposition to March 2025, the influx of remittances experienced an uptick of 3.1 percent, concurrently with a transaction volume escalation of 15.4 percent.

MENAFN05062025000187011040ID1109643741

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search