Russians Spread Fake News About Strike On Military Facility In Pryluky Disinfo Watchdog

2025-06-05 09:06:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council reported this on Facebook .

"The enemy is once again trying to justify its attack on civilians in Pryluky by spreading false claims about a supposed hit on a Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel deployment site. Enemy Telegram channels are circulating made-up stories that Russian kamikaze drones targeted a 'UAF deployment site' and the 'local military recruitment office' in Pryluky," the statement reads.

The CCD, citing the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, emphasized that the strike was, in fact, carried out against civilian infrastructure.

Specifically, one drone hit the home of the head of the local fire department. His wife, daughter (a police officer), and her one-year-old child were killed. At the time of the attack, the firefighter was out responding to earlier strikes with his team.

In total, five people were killed in the Pryluky attack - including two women and a child - and nine others were injured.

The CCD stated that the purpose of such cynical disinformation is to justify attacks on civilians, cover up a war crime, and shift blame onto the Ukrainian side.

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Pryluky, Chernihiv region, in the early hours of June 5.

