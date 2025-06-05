Russians Spread Fake News About Strike On Military Facility In Pryluky Disinfo Watchdog
"The enemy is once again trying to justify its attack on civilians in Pryluky by spreading false claims about a supposed hit on a Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel deployment site. Enemy Telegram channels are circulating made-up stories that Russian kamikaze drones targeted a 'UAF deployment site' and the 'local military recruitment office' in Pryluky," the statement reads.Read also: Sybiha: Russia must face real strength or terror will continue
The CCD, citing the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, emphasized that the strike was, in fact, carried out against civilian infrastructure.
Specifically, one drone hit the home of the head of the local fire department. His wife, daughter (a police officer), and her one-year-old child were killed. At the time of the attack, the firefighter was out responding to earlier strikes with his team.
In total, five people were killed in the Pryluky attack - including two women and a child - and nine others were injured.
The CCD stated that the purpose of such cynical disinformation is to justify attacks on civilians, cover up a war crime, and shift blame onto the Ukrainian side.
Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Pryluky, Chernihiv region, in the early hours of June 5.
