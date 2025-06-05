Panchkula Firing News: Shooting Outside Mall Leaves One Dead, Another Wounded
DCP Srishti Gupta said,“At around 10.45 pm, we received information that a firing incident took place. Upon reaching the spot, we came to know that two persons named Sonu Nolta and one other person were shot at by some miscreants. Sonu Nolta has died in the incident. The other person is out of danger... Some people have taken responsibility, we are investigating it further...”
Further investigation is on.
(This is a breaking news)
