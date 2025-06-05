Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Hy Cite Enterprises For Royal Prestige Pressure Cooker Injuries


2025-06-05 09:00:49
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Johnson//Becker, PLLC, has filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin Federal Court on behalf of client Martha Gouty. Ms. Gouty alleges that she was seriously injured on July 1, 2023, when the lid of a Royal Prestige Pressure Cooker failed to operate correctly.

Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a national law firm focused on product liability cases, with a strong track record representing people harmed by dangerous and defective products. Nearly 80% of all pressure cooker lawsuits in the U.S. have been filed by Johnson//Becker, PLLC. The firm has advocated for more than 750 individuals who were injured by exploding pressure cookers.

According to the Complaint , the Royal Prestige Pressure Cooker was defectively and negligently designed, and its "safety mechanisms" did not prevent the lid from being removed while Ms. Gouty was cooking. The Complaint further alleges that because of the incident, Ms. Gouty sustained severe burn injuries.

Ms. Gouty is represented by Johnson//Becker attorney Adam J. Kress. Mr. Kress is part of Johnson//Becker's Consumer Products litigation team and has extensive experience representing individuals nationwide, including cases involving burn injuries from defective household products.

Questions About a Pressure Cooker Injury Lawsuit? Contact a Johnson//Becker Lawyer for a Free Case Review

If a defective pressure cooker injured you or a loved one, you may want to speak with the lawyers at Johnson//Becker. We are currently accepting new lawsuits for injuries caused by pressure cookers nationwide, and you may be entitled to financial compensation.

We offer a Free Case Evaluation. To learn more about Johnson//Becker's product liability cases or to arrange a free, no-obligation case review, please visit Johnson//Becker at , or contact Johnson//Becker directly at (800) 279-6386 . We would be honored to speak with you and respond promptly to every inquiry we receive.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC

