Kirby Mcinerney LLP Reminds Urogen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Investors Of Class Action Filing And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased UroGen Pharma Ltd. ("UroGen" or the"Company") (NASDAQ:URGN) securities that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against the Company.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who acquired UroGen securities from July 27, 2023, through May 15, 2025 (“the Class Period”). Investors have until July 28, 2025, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that defendants, throughout the Class Period, failed to disclose that: (1) the ENVISION clinical study was not designed to demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness of UGN-102 because it lacked a concurrent control arm; (2) as a result, the Company would have difficulty demonstrating that the duration of response endpoint was attributable to UGN-102; (3) UroGen failed to heed the FDA's warnings about the study design used to support a drug application for UGN-102; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, there was a substantial risk that the NDA for UGN-102 would not be approved.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website .

