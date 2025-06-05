Vivid Arts TV Launches 'Artistonthego': A Groundbreaking Global Series Documenting The Soul Of Art

Series Creators Viviana Puello and Alan Grimandi bring global artistry to life through ArtistOnTheGo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vivid Arts TV has announced the launch of ArtistOnTheGo , an original cinematic documentary series capturing the intimate worlds of artists around the globe. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Alan Grimandi and produced by Viviana Puello, founder of ArtTour International , the series will premiere in September 2025, streaming internationally on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and VividArts

Production for the debut season begins on June 15, 2025, with filming scheduled through June 2026. The series follows a sweeping international route: beginning on the East Coast of the United States, continuing through the Midwest and West Coast, and then journeying across Europe, Asia, South America, and Central America.

Each 15-minute episode is filmed entirely on location, offering an immersive portrait of one artist in their authentic creative space-be it a windswept desert studio, a coastal atelier, or a city rooftop sanctuary. These episodes transcend traditional documentary formats to become visual meditations on art, identity, and place.

“This isn't just a documentary,” Puello shares in the series introduction.“It's a love letter to creativity. A way to preserve legacy not in pixels, but in presence.”

With Alan Grimandi at the helm, ArtistOnTheGo is directed with a poetic, cinematic sensitivity. Known for his ability to blend emotional storytelling with visual mastery, Grimandi brings each artist's world to life with reverence and care. Nothing is staged or scripted-what unfolds on screen is raw, candid, and deeply human.

But ArtistOnTheGo is more than art. It is also a cultural archive and educational journey. Through each episode, viewers gain entry into the customs, landscapes, philosophies, and daily rhythms that shape creative lives across the globe. This makes the series a valuable resource for artists, educators, students, and families seeking meaningful, cross-cultural storytelling.

Whether it's the haunting echo of a violin in a Kyoto studio, the earthy textures of a ceramicist's hands in Oaxaca, or the layered silence of a painter in rural France, each frame is rich with atmosphere and truth. Every story invites viewers to reflect-not just on art, but on the human spirit.

“This series invites us to slow down and witness the sacred in the everyday,” says Grimandi.“Each artist, each location, each frame-it's all part of something much larger than any one person. It's a mosaic of humanity.”

Unlike many programs in the art space, ArtistOnTheGo is guided by something deeper than promotion. Its purpose is legacy-preserving the essence of each artist's story and sharing it with the world. In a time of global unrest and digital noise, the series turns our attention to beauty, to meaning, and to the quiet power of human creativity. It exists to inspire-to remind us that in every brushstroke, every sculpture, every sacred space, there is hope, connection, and the possibility of something greater.

In addition to streaming worldwide, the series is supported by editorial coverage in ArtTour International Magazine, behind-the-scenes features, and curated storytelling across digital platforms-ensuring that each featured artist receives thoughtful and far-reaching visibility.

By the close of its premiere season in 2026, ArtistOnTheGo will have documented dozens of artists across three continents. Yet its deeper impact may lie in the timeless, borderless truth it reveals: creativity is universal, and every sacred space has a story worth telling.

This is not just a television series-it is a cinematic archive of global creativity, captured in motion, and shared with a world ready to listen.

