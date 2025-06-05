'Don't Mind Elon Musk Turning Against Me, But...': Donald Trump As Tesla Chief Fires Salvos At US President
While stating he didn't mind Elon Musk turning against him, Trump remarked that the billionaire should have done so“months ago.”
“I don't mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago,” Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Donald Trump also sought to warn of consequences if the bill fails to pass, saying“there will be a a 68 per cent tax increase”.
Trump also positioned himself as a problem-solver, asserting,“I didn't create this mess, I'm just here to FIX IT,” and claimed the bill would set the country“on a Path of Greatness.”
“This is one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress. It's a Record Cut in Expenses, $1.6 Trillion Dollars, and the Biggest Tax Cut ever given. If this Bill doesn't pass, there will be a 68% Tax Increase, and things far worse than that. I didn't create this mess, I'm just here to FIX IT. This puts our Country on a Path of Greatness. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Donald Trump said.
Earlier, as Elon Musk called for Donald Trump's impeachment , the US President threatened to cut off government contracts with billionaire Elon Musk's companies, saying they would save the government a lot of money.
“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn't do it!” Donald Trump said earlier.
The hostilities between Trump and Musk began when the Tesla chief denounced tax-cut and spending bill, disintegrating once-close relationship in full public view.
