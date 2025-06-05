30 Years In Making: Kashmir's Rail Dream Finally On Track

KO Graphics

Srinagar: Railway stations across the Kashmir Valley have been beautifully decked out as preparations peak for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off the inaugural Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express - the first-ever train connecting the valley directly to the rest of India.

This landmark train will depart from Delhi and travel through Katra, the gateway to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, before reaching Srinagar. The event marks the successful culmination of one of India's most ambitious infrastructure projects, featuring two engineering marvels: the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River and India's first cable-stayed rail bridge at Anji.

The dream of linking Kashmir to the national rail network has been decades in the making. The idea was first proposed in the 1970s during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The project officially received the green light in 1994, during a cabinet meeting chaired by her successor, P.V. Narasimha Rao. However, active construction began only in 2002 under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government with funding sanctioned for land acquisition.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reflected on the journey, saying,“I have been hearing about this train since my school days. If I say I have been waiting for this moment for a long time, it wouldn't be an exaggeration. This project started when I was in middle school, and now my children have completed their education.”

Spanning 272 kilometers through the rugged Himalayan terrain, the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) is one of the most challenging railway projects ever undertaken in independent India. Built at a cost of approximately Rs 43,780 crore, the project includes 36 tunnels covering 119 kilometers and 943 bridges that connect valleys, ridges, and mountain passes.

Read Also June 6 A Special Day For People Of J&K: PM Modi Jammu-Srinagar Direct Train By September 2025: Minister

Designed to withstand the region's difficult geography and harsh weather, this rail link promises to transform connectivity, trade, and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. The railway will ensure uninterrupted surface transport between Kashmir and the rest of India, even during winters or adverse weather conditions that usually block highways.

Additionally, the Vande Bharat Express service between Katra and Srinagar will significantly cut travel time and provide unmatched comfort to passengers, ushering in a new era of mobility for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Multi-Tier Security In Place

A multi-tier security setup has been put in place for Prime Minister Naredra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to inaugurate the much-awaited Kashmir rail link and also dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore in Katra, officials said.

This will be the first visit of Modi to the Union Territory post Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Armed Forces in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 persons, mostly tourists, dead on April 22.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Chenab bridge and India's first cable-stayed Anji bridge, the symbol of India's engineering excellence before flagging off Vande Bharat trains to mark the completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link (USBRL) that will provide direct train connectivity to the valley.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore at Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district.