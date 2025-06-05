Bihar Resident Among 3 Held For Minors Rape In Baramulla

Representational Photo

Srinagar: Three persons including a resident of Bihar have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor repeatedly in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

The breakthrough came after police used DNA profiling of the rape victim's foetus to establish the identity of the perpetrators.

An official spokesman said police in Baramulla have achieved a critical breakthrough in the investigation of a sexual assault case involving a mentally challenged minor girl. It resulted in the identification and arrest of three accused persons through sustained forensic and investigative efforts, he said.

On receiving information in January, the Kunzer police station registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a 16-year-old girl was found to be 25 weeks pregnant during a medical examination at a hospital in Magam area of the north Kashmir district, the spokesman said.

He said the investigation, led by the then Kunzer SHO Inspector Sheikh Adil revealed the minor had been repeatedly assaulted by multiple perpetrators.

Initial inquiries led to the arrest of Mohammad Rafiq Bhat, a resident of Dhobiwan, and Mohammad Nasarullah Khan, a resident of the Hayhama Lolab area of Kupwara, for rape, aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping under POCSO provisions, he said.

However, DNA analysis excluded both of them as the father, the spokesman said.

Through persistent efforts, investigators focused on Jawad Alam, a resident of the Champaran area of Bihar, as a prime suspect, the spokesman added.

Forensic matching confirmed his DNA matched the foetus, establishing him as the biological father and confirming his role in the sexual assault leading to the pregnancy, he said.

The investigations confirmed all three accused independently assaulted the victim on multiple occasions, with Alam responsible for the conception, the spokesman said.

This case reflects police's relentless commitment to securing justice for the most vulnerable, he said.

“Despite initial forensic complexities, our team employed methodical investigation and advanced technology to identify all perpetrators. We reaffirm our zero-tolerance stance towards crimes against children and will ensure rigorous prosecution,” he added.