11 Years Later, High Court In J & K Says Not Guilty

File photo of J&K High Court

Srinagar: The High Court of India and Ladakh on Thursday overturned a 2014 verdict by Anantnag trial court that handed down life imprisonment to a man and a woman in connection with a murder case dating back to 2002.

“...we regret our inability to uphold the judgment of the trial Court. Accordingly, while allowing both these appeals, the judgment of conviction and sentence passed by the trial Court is set aside,” a division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar said in a 34-page judgment.“The appellants (duo) are acquitted of all the charges, since they are on bail, shall stand discharged of bail bonds.”

On 12-08-2014, the trial court found that the prosecution case stood proved beyond doubt and therefore, proceeded to hold the duo- Shamim Ahmad Parray of Jablipora and Mst. Gulshana of Qazigund- guilty for offences under erstwhile RPC section of 302/34 (murder/acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) in connection with murder of Farooq Ahmad Parray of Babapora by hitting him on head by pestle (Chhota) and later on throttling him to death.

Subsequently on 16-08-2014, the trial court sentenced them to imprisonment for life and fine of Rupees 5000 each. Aggrieved by the verdict, the duo filed separate appeals before the High Court that found merit in their pleas.

The Division bench said that scanning of the recorded evidence led by the prosecution would disclose that the place wherefrom wooden pestle (Chhota) was recovered, as per photographs captured during the course of investigation, from a place which could be easily noticed when a person enters the room (kitchen) rather it was not a place to the special knowledge of Shamim.

“PW-1 (Gull Parray, brother-in-law of Gulshana) has informed the Police agency about the incident, who swung into action and as per PW-33 (IO), he seized the dead body and also examined the whole of the house including kitchen, corridor etc. but could not find anything incriminating,” the division bench said, adding,“So had there been blood ridden wooden pestle in the kitchen of deceased (Farooq), then such item could have been easily noticed by the Investigating Officer, which is not the case herein”.

The existence of the wooden pestle (Chhota), the Division Bench said, surfaced after the arrest of the accused on 05 April 2002.“The recovery is not made from a place where the existence of the pestle is known to the accused only but it was accessible to one and all and the chances of it being a planted recovery cannot be ruled out,” the court said,” division bench said, adding,“At the cost of repetition given the testimony of the medical expert when the weapon was brought to him it had no blood stains then how come the blood stains were later on noticed by forensic examiner this all would lead to the probability that prosecution has resorted to padding of the evidence.”