Tunnels, Bridges, & Triumphs: The USBRL Story Told Through New Museum

Jammu: Tales of toil and the engineering brilliance behind the construction of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, will be the centerpiece of a railway museum set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The museum, part of the world's highest steel arch railway bridge over the Chenab River in Reasi district, is being developed as a tourist attraction, with authorities calling for necessary measures to boost visitor footfall.

Officials said the extraordinary saga of human grit and engineering excellence behind this prestigious project will be a treat for visitors.

The museum's interior draws inspiration from Karsari art, combining modern design with traditional Deodar wood, which has been intricately crafted into geometric shapes.

“A museum dedicated to the USBRL has been built adjacent to the Chenab Bridge viewing point. It will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister along with the bridge and other projects,” a senior official told PTI.

Located at one end of the world's highest railway bridge in Reasi district, the three-storey museum showcases engineering marvels and technical highlights of the USBRL project, officials said.

The museum will feature models and exhibits highlighting engineering challenges such as Tunnel T-33, the construction of cable-stayed bridges in the Anji section, the hurdles of building the Chenab Bridge, and various tunnel-related technologies and systems.

“It will be a visual tale of the hard toil by men and machines that made this project a reality,” the official added.

The rail museum goes beyond historical exhibits, featuring interactive galleries and several digital and virtual experiences to provide a comprehensive and engaging visit.

“It is expected to become a popular destination for both locals and tourists, drawing a large number of visitors annually,” the official said.

The museum's first floor will display exhibits related to the engineering feats and technical aspects of the USBRL project, while the second and third floors will house a restaurant and a rooftop viewing area, officials said.

An amphitheatre will provide a broad view of the bridge, accompanied by displays recounting the history of the USBRL project.

“Tourists will be able to enjoy tea or meals while watching trains speed over the Chenab Bridge and soaking in the breathtaking surrounding views,” the official added.

This initiative is expected to boost tourism, transform the region's image, and create employment opportunities.

A park is also being constructed in front of the museum for tourists. The landscape of nearby villages is evolving as the Chenab Bridge nears completion.

“The museum's development is expected to generate jobs for local residents. Locals will be able to serve traditional food to tourists, and many will find employment through other related services,” said local resident Surinder Singh.

The Chenab Rail Bridge lies between the villages of Kauri and Bakkal, on the banks of the Chenab River.

At 359 meters above the riverbed, the Chenab Rail Bridge is the world's highest railway arch bridge.“It rises 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower. Spanning 1,315 meters, this steel arch structure is a vital part of the rail line and represents a major milestone in Indian engineering,” an official said.

Designed to withstand harsh terrain and extreme weather, the bridge can endure wind speeds up to 260 km/h and is built to last 120 years. With a project cost of Rs 1,486 crore, it stands not just as a bridge but as a symbol of India's technical prowess.

The Anji Bridge is also part of the project, valued at approximately Rs 43,780 crore. The USBRL stretches over a total length of 272 kilometers and includes 36 tunnels covering 119 kilometers, along with 943 bridges built across diverse terrain, officials said.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Chenab Rail Bridge and flag off a Vande Bharat train to Kashmir on Friday, marking a historic milestone in India's railway history.