Jammu-Srinagar Direct Train By September 2025: Minister

Srinagar: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday confirmed that direct Vande Bharat train service between Jammu and Srinagar will start by September this year. He credited the political will of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the timely completion of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

Speaking to reporters, Vaishnaw said work at the Jammu Railway Station is progressing fast.“With platform 5 and 6 becoming operational soon, Vande Bharat will connect Jammu and Srinagar directly,” he said.

He claimed the project made little headway from 2004 to 2014, with work limited to the plains.“Only under PM Modi's leadership was there political and technical push to finish this difficult but vital project,” he said.

The minister praised the engineering marvels achieved in USBRL, especially the 1.3-km-long Chenab Bridge - the world's highest railway arch - and the country's first cable-stayed rail bridge at Anji Khad. He said both bridges were built to withstand extreme weather, seismic risks, and high wind speeds.

Vaishnaw also highlighted innovation in tunnel construction, saying the new 'Himalayan tunnelling method' made smoother rides possible.“This journey to Kashmir will not only be scenic but comfortable too,” he said.

He added that the Jammu Railway Division recently ran a trial for cherry parcel vans from Katra to Mumbai, and more such logistics facilities will follow.