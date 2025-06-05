403
Four Journalists Martyred In Israeli Attack On Gaza Hospital
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, June 5 (KUNA) -- Four journalists were martyred in an airstrike by the Israeli occupation forces on Al-Mamadani Hospital in Gaza City on Thursday.
The figure took to 224 the death toll among press people since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, the local authorities in Gaza said in a press release tonight.
The Israeli occupation forces systematically targets the Palestinian journalists in order to cover up on the atrocities against the civilians in the Strip, the statement noted.
The Palestinian authorities urged the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the Federation of Arab Journalists (FAJ) as well as all associations of the professions worldwide to speak up for the victims of the Israeli genocide in the occupied Palestine. (pickup previous)
